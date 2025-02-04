A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The plea sought a public apology, ₹10 crore in damages, and a restraint on Tharoor from making alleged defamatory remarks.



Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal ruled that the complaint lacked “prima facie ingredients of defamation” and refused to summon Tharoor.



Chandrasekhar had accused Tharoor of making false allegations during an April 2024 television interview, where he allegedly claimed that the BJP leader offered money to voters during the Lok Sabha elections.