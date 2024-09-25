Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar SDJM court has granted permission for a polygraph test on Dinakrushna Mishra, the suspended Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur Police Station. Mishra is under investigation for his alleged involvement in the custodial assault and sexual harassment of the fiancée of an Indian Army Major.

The incident, which occurred on September 15, has sparked widespread outrage and led to the suspension of five police officers, including Mishra. The couple had gone to the Bharatpur Police Station to file a complaint about a road rage incident when the alleged assault took place.

The Crime Branch, which is handling the investigation, sought the court’s permission for the polygraph test to verify the claims and counterclaims surrounding the case. Mishra has consented to undergo not only the polygraph test but also narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests, which will be conducted at a forensic laboratory in Gujarat.

The Crime Branch has already recreated the crime scene at the Bharatpur police station and Chandaka road, where the couple was allegedly harassed by a group of individuals.