Court Allows Manish Sisodia To Meet Ailing Wife At Home

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in jail since February in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam, has been allowed to meet his ailing wife for a few hours tomorrow.

The Delhi High Court today allowed the Aam Aadmi Party leader to meet his wife – who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis – between 10am-5pm on Saturday. No gadgets will be allowed and no interaction with media was among the condition imposed by the court.

The AAP leader, widely seen to be Arvind Kejriwal’s number two in the party, sought interim bail citing his wife’s health. The court has asked Enforcement Directorate, the agency which probes financial crimes, to submit its response on the same.

Meanwhile, the court today reserved the order on regular bail petition of the AAP leader.

Earlier this month, the high court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to allow video calls between Manish Sisodia and his ailing wife for an hour every alternate day.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected bail to Manish Sisodia, saying allegations against the leader are serious.

Manish Sisodia was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, more than six months after FIR was registered in the matter. On March 9, the ED arrested Manish Sisodia in the same case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

The Delhi government implemented the liquor policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Manish Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.