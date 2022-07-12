Couple’s Bodies Found On Railway Tracks In Bolangir

Bolangir: Two bodies of a man and a woman were found on the railway track of Salepada in Muribahal of Balangir district.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

According to the reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the bodies on the railway track and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that they might have been love-birds and committed suicide.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.