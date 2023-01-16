Couple, Teenage Son Injured In Elephant Attack In Keonjhar

Telkoi: A man along with his wife and minor son sustained serious injuries after an elephant attacked them here in Keonjhar district on Monday.

The incident took place near Namkani Juang Sahi under Telkoi forest range.

The seriously injured have been identified as Satya Dehuri, his wife Rashmita and son Dinabandhu of Rodong village under Kankadahad police station in Dhenkanal district.

All of them have been shifted to SCB Medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

Satya Dehuri and his family members had visited the house of Kedar Mahant of Namkani. At around 8 pm, Satya and his wife with children were walking to watch a local fair called Bimla Makar Yatra.

The elephant first crushed his wife and then her husband with its trunk. Hearing the screams, the elephant left for nearest forest.

In the attack, the husband, wife and the baby boy holding in the arms of the husband were seriously injured.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the seriously injured before taking them to Telkoi Community Health Centre( CHC).

Two forest officials have rushed to district headquarters hospital with the critically injured.

Later, they have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.