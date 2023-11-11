Couple Robbed by Miscreants in Odisha’s Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: Five unidentified men on Saturday assaulted and robbed cash, jewellery and a motorcycle from a couple who were returning home after shopping on the eve of Diwali in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The incident took place on Lembei Bardanda road of Bhanjnagar-Daspalla road under Tarasing police station when the couple was returning home after buying some puja articles from Kulad for Diwali.

According to sources, a couple, Sushant Sethi and his wife Narmada of Garuda Pathara village, were en route home when the miscreants stopped their motorcycle. They snatched away Rs 10,000 cash from Sushant and beat him up mercilessly. The looters then threw him on the roadside, snatched away gold jewellery from his wife and sped away with their motorcycle.

When Sushant’s son, who was coming behind, tried to stop them, the miscreants smashed his mobile phone on the road and fled. Later, with the help of some locals, Sushant and his wife were immediately admitted to Bhanjnagar Hospital.

While both are now being treated here, no report has been filed in Tarasing police station till the last report came in. The victim, Sushant has stated that he will lodge a complaint with the police station soon after discharge.

After getting information about such an incident, Tarasing Police and other police stations under the supervision of Bhanjnagar SDPO Biswamitra Harpal have blocked various places and are continuing their efforts to catch the suspects.

This is the second such incident in the area. On the 8th of November, miscreants threatened a youth of G Udayagiri with a knife and robbed him of valuables near Khariguda toll gate of Bhanjnagar Durgaprasad National Highway in Bhanjanagar police station area. In this incident, the police arrested 5 robbers, recovered the loot and the accused were sent to jail. However, another such incident has sparked a scare among the people.