Couple, minor daughter killed in car-tanker collision at Koraput

Koraput: A couple and their minor daughter were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a tanker at Pungar village under Pottangi block in Koraput district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident took place along the National Highway No 26 when the family was on their way from Boipariguda to Visakhapatnam in the car. In the meantime, a tanker was coming from the opposite direction towards Visakhapatnam from Damanjodi.

Both the vehicles collided head-on at Pungar in the wee hours leaving the family members dead on the spot. However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said the locals tried to pull out the victims but failed to do so as the vehicle was badly mangled in the accident trapping the victims inside.

On intimation, Pottangi police reached the spot, pulled out the dead bodies from the car and sent them to the nearby hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, villagers detained the tanker driver and handed him over to the police. Following the accident, vehicular communication along the National Highway was briefly affected.