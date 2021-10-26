Couple Killed In Road Mishap In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A couple was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near MV-13 Chowk under Malkangiri police station limits on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Amar Sarkar, and his wife Anjana, residents of Niliguda village under Padia block.

According to reports, the couple had come to Malkangiri for some work and were en route to their house this evening on a scooter. However, they were hit by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot.

Reportedly, police have recovered the bodies and sent them to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

The vehicle involved in the accident is being traced, informed IIC Ram Prasad Nag.