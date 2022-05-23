Couple Killed In Car-bike Collision In Bargarh

Bargarh: A couple died in a road accident after a speeding car smashed into their two-wheeler at Sarandapali village under Barpali block of Bargarh district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Ram Sahu, and his wife Santoshini Sahu of Keseipali village under Bijepur block of the district.

According to reports, they were on their way to attend a wedding event at Patharla when the accident occurred. While Ganesh died on the spot, Santoshini died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the car driver, identified as, Rahul Goyal, has been detained by Barpali Police for interrogation.