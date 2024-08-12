Couple Killed as Truck Hits Bike in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A couple was killed after a truck hit the bike they were riding near Rabanaguda chhak under Kundei police limits in Nabarangpur on Monday.

As per reports, the mishap occurred while the couple was returning home on a bike after performing ‘Jalabhiseka’ at a Shive temple with their 9-year-old son. At the Rabanaguda chhak, a truck ran over them. As a result, the couple died on the spot. However, their son escaped narrowly.

Meanwhile, the police reached the scene and initiated a probe into the matter.