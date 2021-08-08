Couple Killed As Truck Hits Bike In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A couple was killed after a head-on collision between a truck and a motor cycle near a fuel filling station on National Highway (NH)- 20 in Keonjhar on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Tapas Giri and Kumudini of Katanga village in the Dhenkikot area.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when the bike-borne couple was returning to their home.

Suddenly a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler and dragged them to a few meters away.

While the couple died on the spot the truck driver managed to escape from the spot with his vehicle However, the local residents nabbed the truck near Baliandh village and alerted the local police.

Later, the police reached the spot and seized the truck, and detained the driver. Police have also sent the two bodies for post mortem, sources added.