Couple Killed As Tractor Overturns In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A man and his wife were killed after a tractor they were seated in, overturned at Khairakhaman village under Sadar police limits here.

According to reports, the couple had gone to their farm for harvesting paddy. During the process, the man lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle. Following the incident, they were crushed under the tractor.

They were rescued and rushed to the local hospital, where the doctors declared them as brought dead.

On being informed, Sadar police reached the spot and registered a case in this connection.