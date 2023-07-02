Couple Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In Angul

Angul: A couple was killed after the motorcycle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck on HN 55 near Karadagadia Chhak witing Angul Sadar police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased couple has been identified as Akshay Behera (42) and his wife Mamata Behera (35). The duo was travelling to their house at Dehurisahi at Kuranga village within Bantala police station limits from Angul when the mishap took place.

A speeding truck coming from the rear hit the bike in which the couple was traveling following which the two-wheeler dashed into another truck moving in front of them.

As a result of the collision, the couple got trapped between both the trucks and died on the spot.

Following the couple’s death tension prevailed in the locality as people blocked the road demanding compensation and strict action against those responsible for the accident.

On intimation, police reached the spot to take stock and control the situation from further escalation.