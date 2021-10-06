Couple Injured In Fire Caused By Leaking LPG Cylinder

Bhadrak: A couple suffered severe burn injuries after leakage of gas caused a fire at Kandia Sahi under Chandabali block in Bhadrak district late last night.

The injured persons have been identified as Minati Dhal and her husband Bijay Dhal.

According to sources, the incident took place when Minati was cooking in the kitchen and the gas leaked from the cylinder, her sari caught fire. On hearing the scream of Minati, Bijay rushed to the kitchen. In efforts to save his wife, he also sustained grievous burn injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Chandabali Community health centre and were later shifted to S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital Cuttack as their health condition deteriorated.

Reportedly, eighty percent of Minati’s body was burned, sources informed.