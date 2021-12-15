Couple Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26L Seized In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Police have arrested a couple for their alleged complicity in the smuggling of brown sugar at Gopal Sagar village under Sadar Police station in Jagatsinghpur district.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 26 lakh, police informed.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid and arrested the couple with the seizure of 260grams of brown sugar. The cops have also seized Rs 5 lakh in cash from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.