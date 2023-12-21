Couple Held For Rs 50 Cr Fraud On Pretext Of Selling Cars At Cheap Price

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested a couple hailing from Ganjam’s Aska for committing fraud to the tune of nearly 50 crores by swindling money from several persons on the pretext of providing them with new vehicles at a very cheap price.

On the complaint of Mr Jagannath Sahu, the Nayapalli police station investigated the case and arrested the two accused identified as Akhay Kumar Gauda (38) and his wife, Usharani Barik (36) of Kalasandhapur under Aska PS of Ganjam. They were forwarded to the court on Thursday.

The accused couple along with one of their relatives opened two showrooms in Bhubaneswar, one at Jagmara in 2018 and another at Sundarpada in 2021 and sold new cars to people at low prices.

On 11.05.2023, the complainant sent Rs.11,80,000 to the account of the accused and gave cash of Rs.2,15,000 to his wife to buy a new Hyundai car. The complainant thus gave a total of Rs.13,95,000 to the accused and his wife for the car. However, after taking the money, the accused couple neither delivered the vehicle nor returned the money taken for the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that in 2015/16, some private SIM companies created opportunities to win various types of vehicles and valuables by playing games on the 197 App to increase sales. Accused Shivaram Gouda won around 20 vehicles by playing this game and sold those vehicles to people at a low price and took photos of the delivery time with them.

A few days later, Shivaram Gouda and Akhay Gouda joined hands to deceive people and promise to sell new cars at a low price. To instill confidence in people’s minds, both of them sold the vehicle to some people at a low price and showed the photos taken during the delivery of the vehicle earlier to others.

After gaining trust, both the accused cheated the people by collecting advance money from many people on the pretext of selling them a new vehicle. Between 2020 and 2023, both have sold 2,00 four-wheelers and 2,00 two-wheelers and made a business of nearly Rs. 50 crores, the police said.

The police got information from reliable sources and were able to arrest the two accused in this fraud case. During interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime.

During verification of criminal antecedents, police came to know that there are 6 cases of fraud against accused Akshay Kumar Gouda in Chhatrapur, Khandagiri, Pahala, Capital, Laxmi Sagar and Nayapalli police stations.

As the accused is a habitual offender, action is being taken against him under CrPC-110. Now further investigation of this case is going on, the police added.