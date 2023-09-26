Couple Hacked To Death Over Sorcery Suspicion

Gajapati: A couple was reportedly hacked to death by miscreants over suspected sorcery practice in Gajapati district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Kapilendra Mallik and his wife Sasita of Ghodapanka village within Adaba police limits.

In February, he had survived a fatal attack after he was shot from behind while riding a bike. Kapilendra was critical but had recuperated after treatment.

On Monday evening, a group of armed miscreants barged into his home and fatally attacked him and his wife with sharp weapons.

While Kapilendra died on the spot, wife Sasita managed to escape from the spot. She was chased by the miscreants until she was rescued in a pool of blood by locals. However, she too succumbed.