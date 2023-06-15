Couple Found Hanging In Tangi; Suicide Suspected

Tangi: A couple committed suicide by hanging themselves inside their house in Balungadiha near Cinema Hall Chhak in Tangi Sadar area of Khurda.

The deceased couple has been identified as Durga Charan Prusti and his wife Sathabhama Prusti. The deceased couple is survived by a son and a daughter.

Tangi police reached the spot and started preliminary investigation to ascertain the cause behind the couple’s suicide.

After opening the door of the police house and seizing the dead body in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, the Tangi Police has accelerated the investigation process.

According to sources, the couple’s nephew spotted them hanging through the skylight as the doors of the house were locked from inside and no one was responding despite repeated knocking.

On intimation, a team led by Tangi Police Station IIC Digvijay Biswal reached the spot for investigation. The door was opened in the presence of Tangi Executive Magistrate Mamata Das.

Santosh Kumar Prusti, brother deceased Durga Chanran, have stated that his brother was under severe mental stress due to debts.

It is suspected that the couple took the extreme step due to loan burden. The scientific team has reached the spot and started the investigation, sources said.