Couple found hanging in a hotel room in Puri, man dies

Puri: A man and his wife were found hanging from the ceiling fans inside a hotel room at the sea beach in Puri this morning. While the man was declared dead, the woman was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Sources revealed that the staff of the hotel found the couple hanging from ceiling fans in their room.

They soon informed the police. The police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which was written in Bengali language.

The woman has been admitted to the hospital and the dead body of the man was sent for post-mortem. The police have initiated a probe into this matter.