Couple Found Hanging At Home In Bargarh

Bargarh: The Bodies of a couple were found hanging at their residence at Bhadigaon under Bhatli block of Bargarh district on Saturday.

The deceased couple has been identified as Raghu Bhuye and his wife Pratishtha Bhuye, residents of Bhadigaon.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple’s only daughter was found murdered last December and they were living under depression. This might be the reason behind the extreme step.

On being informed, police reached the incident site and initiated an investigation into this matter.