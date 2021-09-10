Couple found hanging at home in Balasore village

Balasore: A couple was found hanging in a closed room at Balibila village under the Baliapal police limit in Balasore district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jagannath Jyoti and Runu Jyoti of the same village.

According to sources, the matter came to light when locals spotted the bodies of the duo this afternoon.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and downed the bodies for primary inquest and autopsy.

Further investigation is underway and police have started interrogating locals to ascertain the cause behind the death, sources said.