Couple Found Dead Inside Shop in Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: The dead bodies of a couple were found inside a tea shop on National Highway 16 under Khalikote police limits in Ganjam district, on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Dillip Dalei and his wife Rasmita Dalei.

As per reports, Rasmita’s body was found hanging, while Dillip’s body was lying on the ground.

The precise circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, and it has not yet been determined whether the case is one of murder or suicide. Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have sent the bodies for autopsy.