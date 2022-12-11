Couple Found Dead Inside House In Keonjhar

Anandapur: A couple was found dead inside their house at Jhimikipatia village under Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district.

The deceased have been identified Bahada Murmu (45) and his wife Dhani (35).

According to reports, the matter came to fore after locals spotted their blood-soaked bodies inside the house this morning and alerted the same to the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for the post-mortem. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe to ascertain the circumstances under which the duo died have been launched.