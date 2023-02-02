Couple Dead In Car Fire On Way To Hospital In Kerala

Kannur: In an unfortunate incident, a pregnant woman and her husband en route to hospital were burnt alive as their car caught fire Thursday morning in Kerala’s Kannur.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Reesha, 26, and her husband Prijith, 35, were on their way to a district hospital after she complained of labour pain.

Police said that six people were travelling in the car. While, four in the backseat, including a child, escaped unhurt, the couple in the front seats failed to alight from the car when it went up in flames.

Despite efforts, people at the spot failed to rescue the couple and by the time firemen and police officials reached the spot, two duo were dead, the police added.

“The others in the car are in hospital. They are not injured. They are in the hospital and they are getting checked,” Kannur city police Commissioner Ajit Kumar told reporters after visiting the accident site, the report added.