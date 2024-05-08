Couple Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A couple died on the spot after a speeding truck mowed them down near Palasuni Square in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The couple hailed from Subarnapur.

As per reports, the terrible accident occurred when the couple was returning from Puri after Sri Jagannath darshan. They got off the bus and were crossing the road. At that time, a speeding truck ran over the woman killing her on the spot. After this, it dragged the man nearly a km towards Satya Vihar and he also died on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into this.