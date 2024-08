Bolangir: A couple sustained critical injuries after a truck hit the scooter they were riding near the traffic post at Bhagirathi chhak in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

The injured couple has been identified as Bishnu Prasad Mishra and his wife Sangeeta Kar of Kansaripada.

Locals rescued the couple and rushed them to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and detained the truck driver. The truck has been seized.