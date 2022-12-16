Couple Critical After Fire Breaks Out In Hut In Bolangir, Arson Suspected

Bolangir: A woman and her husband sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in their hut at Bharuamunda under Belpada police limits in Bolangir district.

The victims have been identified as Bharat Bhuinsal and his wife Kalpana.

According to reports, the incident occured while the couple was sleeping in the hut made near their cotton farm when a fire broke out at the hut.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that some miscreants might have torched the hut in an attempt to kill them by poring kerosene.

Locals immediately rescued the couple and rushed them to Belpada hospital. Later they were shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.

More details are awaited.