Couple Commits Suicide Over ‘Family Feud’ In Ganjam Village

Digapahandi: Police on Wednesday evening recovered the dead bodies of a couple hanging inside their house at Jagannathpur village within Patapur police station limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased couple was identified as Pintu Sethi and his wife SwapnaSethi of Jagannathpur village under Ramchandrapur panchayat in the district.

As per sources, Pintu Sethi had been in love with Swala Sethi for a long time. After both the families came to know that they both loved each other, the marriage took place in the presence of elderly persons of the locality.

For a few months of marriage, both of them stayed happily. But soon after, frequent quarrels took place in the family over petty issues. Again, both the families tried to resolve this in the presence of elderly persons, but in vain.

If sources are to be believed the couple committed suicide inside their house by hanging themselves with a saree due to an unending family feud.

On intimation, Patapur police seized the dead bodies from the house and sent them for post-mortem to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.