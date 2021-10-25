Couple Charred To Death In Fire Mishap In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A couple from Balada village under Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar district was charred to death on Sunday due to a fire that broke out in their house.

The deceased couple has been identified as Purnachandra Dehury (35), and his wife Laxmi Dehury (33).

According to reports, the mishap took place while the couple was asleep along with their children Rathi Dehury and Tarun Dehury when the fire broke in their house allegedly due to a short circuit.

Following the mishap, the couple was charred to death inside the room. Meanwhile, the children are currently undergoing treatment at Joda hospital. A pall of gloom has descended on the residents of the village.