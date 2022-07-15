Couple Attempts Suicide; Wife Dies, Husband Critical

Bhubaneswar: Allegedly depressed over family disputes, a couple attempted suicide at their flat in Laxmi Sagar area here on Friday afternoon.

While the wife died, her husband Sanjay Periwal is in critical condition.

According to police, Sanjay and Sanjana are survived by two children. The mishap occured when their two children had gone to school.

On being informed, Laxmi Sagar police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.