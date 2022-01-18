Couple arrested for duping job aspirants of lakhs

Berhampur: A couple was arrested from Brahma Nagar area in Berhampur of Ganjam district for allegedly duping around Rs 10 lakh from young job aspirants.

The accused have been identified as Krushna Chandra Sethi and his wife Simple Sethi, residents of Medical Bank Colony in Berhampur.

The accused allegedly collected over Rs 10 lakh from around 40 job aspirants and had provided them with fake ID cards as employees of Bhanwariya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd after they opened an organisation by the name of Ks Real Estate Services.

A complaint in this regard was lodged at Gosaninuagaon Police Station by Assistant Manager of Bhanwariya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd., Vijay Kumar Thakur.

Acting on the complaint, police conducted a probe and arrested the couple. Ten computers, identity cards, and bank documents were also seized from their possession.