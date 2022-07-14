Couple Allegedly Kills Newborn Baby Boy, Buries Body In Malkangiri’s Forest

Malkangiri: A married couple allegedly killed their newborn baby boy in Motu locality of Malkangiri district. The accused parents have been identified as Shyamala Paika and his wife of Binod Paika.

According to reports, the couple had given birth to a baby boy on July 1. Later somehow locals learned that the couple allegedly killed the newborn baby and later buried his body in a nearby forest. Following this, they informed the Motu police about the same.

On getting information, police reached the spot and exhumed the dead body before sending it for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the motive behind the incident.