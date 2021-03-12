Country’s biggest floating solar plant to come up in Telangana soon

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to have country’s biggest floating solar power plant at Ramagundam thermal power plant reservoir near Peddapalli district.

It will have a capacity of 100 MW. The solar power project is expected to be opened in May. The solar project will be commissioned by the power behemoth National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Reports said the solar project, costing nearly Rs 423 cr, will have 4.5 lakh photovoltaic panels. It will cover 450-acre area of the reservoir and likely to be expanded in future.

The NTPC’s endeavour is aimed at reducing its carbon footprints and accelerate green energy production to 30 per cent of its capacity.

Sources said a number of floating solar power projects by NTPC is on the anvil across the country. The other projects in the country which are coming up are: Kayamkulam gas plant in Kerala, and a 25 MW unit at Simhadri power plant and 230 MW ground-mounted solar power plant in Ettayapuram near Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

Worthwhile to report that the world’s largest solar power plant with 600 MW capacity is being set up on Omkareshwar Dam on Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The is expected to cost Rs 3000 cr will start power generation by 2022-23.