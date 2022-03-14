Country Pistol Found Inside School Classroom In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The authorities of an upper primary (UP) school here have recovered a country pistol during cleaning of a classroom.

According to reports, the incident was reported from Rengumunda UP School under Jamankira police limits. The weapon was found stashed in a shelf inside the room.

Sources said that the pistol is believed to have been kept by one Gobinda Bhoi, a former teacher of the school.

Bhoi, who had been posted at the school for a long time, had occupied two classrooms of the school. He was transferred on March 4.