Country Pistol Found Inside School Classroom In Sambalpur
Sambalpur: The authorities of an upper primary (UP) school here have recovered a country pistol during cleaning of a classroom.
According to reports, the incident was reported from Rengumunda UP School under Jamankira police limits. The weapon was found stashed in a shelf inside the room.
Sources said that the pistol is believed to have been kept by one Gobinda Bhoi, a former teacher of the school.
Bhoi, who had been posted at the school for a long time, had occupied two classrooms of the school. He was transferred on March 4.