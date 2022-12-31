Country-made liquor seized in Nabarangpur; Bootlegger Held

Nabarangpur: On the occasion of New Year, illegal liquor sale is on the rise across several places.

On the direction of Nabarangpur District Collector, Dr Kamal Lochan Mishra, the Excise department has started carrying out raids at several places.

During checking at Jagirdari village under Kodinga police station, Excise inspector intercepted 56 liters of country-made liquor from two bikes.

While one accused, Rajmohan Majhi from Chirma village was caught, another accused managed to flee the spot.