Country-Made Liquor Seized In Balasore, 5 Held

Balasore: Excise personnel has seized a huge quantity of country-made liquor and arrested five persons involved in the illegal trade at the villages under Jaleswar and Bhogarai blocks on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Jaleswar and Bhogarai excise officials have conducted a surprise raid at the village and seized a huge quantity of country liquor, fermented Mahua, and liquor-making utensils from there.

Following this, five different cases have been registered against the accused persons in this regard, sources informed.