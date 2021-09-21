Country-Made Gun Factory Seized In Gunupur;  3 Held, Arms & Ammunition Seized

Gunupur: Gunupur police today seized an illegal country-made gun factory and arrested three people involved in smuggling illegal arms and ammunition in Rayagada district.

The arrested accused are Dev Dulabh Mohapatra of Dashpala area of ​​Nayagarh district. The other two are Trinath Bindhani and a Bhabagrahi Bindhani from Chakapada village in Kandhamal district, IIC Yashwant Hial informed.

According to IIC Hial, the police raided Ukumba village in Ramnaguda block at around 4 am on Tuesday after receiving information from a source. Dev Dulabh of Dasapalla area was working as a JCB driver and was engaged in road works in the Ukumba area.

During the raid at Dev Dulabh’s house, police seized one country-made pistol, three live bullets, five iron chips, and one long knife. Following, Dev Dulab’s arrest, the Gunupur police filed a case and started investigated.

During interrogation, accused Dev Dulabh revealed that he had brought the illegal arms and ammunitions from Chakapada area.

Soon, a team of Gunapur police reached Chakapada and raided the house of Trinath and Bhabagrahi. The duo also confessed they used to make guns here and sell them to others. Police have arrested the two and confiscated two rifles, a pistol and other articles used in making arms and ammunitions..

Addressing a press briefing, IIC Yashwant Hial said that the accused trio will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday. ASI Sushant Behera was also present at the press meet.

Gunupur police have registered a case 140/21, under relevant sections of the Arms Act in this regard.