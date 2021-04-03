Country-made firearms, wildlife contraband seized in Kandhamal

Phulbani: Forest department personnel have seized country-made firearms and wildlife contraband from Dakarbadi forest near Karada under Raikia range in Kandhamal district.

A team lead by Forest Department Range Officer Sunil Kumar Sahu, Forester Usat Kanhar, Forest Guards rangers Sujit Pradhan, & Krushna Charan Nayak conducted a raid in the forest area and recovered the illegal guns, ammunition, along with porcupine meat & spikes, torch lights, batteries, etc.

However, the suspected hunters managed to flee the spot.

Earlier, the forest department personnel had seized country-made pistols from the same locality

There have been several allegations that miscreants are setting fire in the Raikia forest and hunting wild animals.