Country-Made Firearms Manufacturing Unit Busted In Balasore, 2 Held

Balasore: Two people involved in making country-made firearms have been arrested following a joint raid by police and the forest department in Hatikhulia village on the outskirts of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary in Balasore.

The two arrested persons were identified as Ranni Singh (30), and Rabindra Singh (36), of the same village.

Following reports of manufacturing and selling of illegal country-made firearms, which were allegedly used for hunting wildlife in the Kuldiha sanctuary, Nilagiri police and the forest department were keeping a strict vigil on such movements.

Acting on a tip-off, the police and forest department personnel conducted a joint raid at the illegal firearms manufacturing unit at Hatikhulia village on Saturday night and apprehended two persons engaged in making firearms.

Some half-built firearms and several items used in making firearms were seized from the spot, the police said.

A case (68/22) has been registered by Nilagiri police station and further investigation is underway, the police added.