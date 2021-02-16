Country forging ahead, leaving behind Covid despair: PM

New Delhi: Today’s India is correcting “manipulated” history and giving due credit to those who created country’s history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said.

PM Modi asserted that the country is forging ahead and leaving behind the despair created by the dreaded pandemic.

PM Modi was laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister shedding light on Maharaja Suheldev’s contribution to the country, said :”Today when India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember and take inspiration from the contribution of such great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their sacrifice, struggle, valour and martyrdom.”

PM Modi lamented that that those who have dedicated their lives to protect India were not given their due position.