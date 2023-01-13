Countries Using Terror To Serve Narrow Political Purposes Must Be Held Accountable: India At UNSC  

United Nations: Countries that use cross-border terror for narrow political purposes must be held accountable, India has said in the UN Security Council, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, and underlined the need for nations to stand together against the common threat of terrorism and not engage in double standards for political expediency.

“The application of rule of law at the international level should protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states from aggression, including terrorism, and including cross border terrorism,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday.

Kamboj, speaking at the Security Council’s open debate on the Rule of Law held under Japan’s current presidency of the Council, stressed that states that use cross-border terror to serve narrow political purposes must be held accountable, an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“This is only feasible when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards for political expediency,” she said.