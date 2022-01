Jajpur: Counterfeit currency notes worth over Rs 13,00,000 was seized from a rented house at Santh Mahadev village under Town Police station in Jajpur district on Sunday.

One person of Katia area under Mangalpur police limits, has been detained in connection with the case.

As per reports, police raided the rented house late last night after getting an input about the counterfeit currency notes and seized the amount.