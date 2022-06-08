Counter Sale Of Barabati T20I Tickets To Commence From Tomorrow

Cuttack: Offline counter sale of tickets for the second T20I between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held on June 12 at Barabati stadium will start from Thursday.

According to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the sale of tickets will continue till June 10 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM till the ticket stock is available.

“Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of two tickets of any denomination by providing a valid ID proof such as Voter ID and Aadhar. A total of nine counters will be used for ticket sale which will include two separate counters for women,” OCA press release read.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has urged cricket lovers to maintain peaceful environment during the entire ticket purchase process.

The five-match T20I series will get underway in Delhi on June 9, followed by the match at Barabati.