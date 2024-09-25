As the countdown to one of the most anticipated films of the year begins, Studio Green has stirred excitement among fans with a thrilling social media post marking 50 days to go for ‘Kanguva’, jotting down the caption,

“The Throne awaits and Legend unfolds 🗡️

50 days to go until #Kanguva’s reign 👑

#KanguvaFromNov14 🦅”

The scenes featured in the social media post are taken from the recently released trailer, which has generated significant hype. The trailer showcases breathtaking visuals and action sequences, offering a glimpse into the film’s grand narrative. Suriya’s portrayal of the titular character exudes raw power and intensity, while Bobby Deol’s role adds an intriguing layer to the story. The combination of stunning cinematography and expertly choreographed action sequences hints at an epic cinematic experience.

Directed by Siva, ‘Kanguva’ stars Suriya in a ferocious, daredevil-like avatar, showcasing his intense presence and powerful performance. The film also features Bobby Deol in a key role and boasts a musical score composed by the acclaimed Devi Sri Prasad. ‘Kanguva’ promises to elevate the standards of Indian cinema, continuing the trend of South Indian films pushing boundaries that Kalki 2898 AD had set earlier this year. With its ambitious scope and scale, this film is set to make a significant impact on the cinematic landscape.

‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it’s bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe.