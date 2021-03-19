Count On These Simple Yet Effective Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

Bhubaneswar: If you are unable to get enough good sleep, yoga can help. Regular practice of yoga is known to help alleviate several ailments, including insomnia and abnormal sleeping habits. The following yoga stretches can help you relax and enjoy a peaceful and great sleep:

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Lay in a corpse position and focus your attention on the body and breath, and let go of the day’s worries.

‘Legs Up The Wall’ Pose (Viparita Karani)

This can be done with or without a prop. If needed, you can place a folded blanket under your neck. Sit close to a perpendicular wall. Lie back onto the blanket, then scoot your buttocks as close to the wall as possible and raise your legs up. Rest with your arms by your sides.

Plow Pose (Halasana)

Lie down on your back, now, lifting your legs over your head, touch the ground behind you, with your hands either on your back for support or on the floor.

Child’s Pose (Shishuasana)

This will help calm the mind and relieve tension in the body. Fold the torso over the legs with the arms extended by the sides, and rest the forehead on the ground.

Uttanasana (Forward Bending pose)

Stand in the mountain pose. With feet hip-width apart and a slight bend in the knees, you may or may not hold your elbows. Exhale and lengthen down through the crown of your head.