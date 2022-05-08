Councilor’s Husband Killed Inside Home In Sonepur

Sonepur: A man was allegedly murdered by some miscreants inside his home at Tarbha area here in the district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Guru, husband of Nalini Nayak.

According to reports, Nalini is the Councilor of Tarbha NAC Ward No.10.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While a scientific team has initiated investigation into the incident, police detained four persons suspecting their involvement in the alleged murder.

More details are awaited.