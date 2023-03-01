Could It Be Goddess Of Water Amphitrite As UK Photographer Captures Wave With Perfect Face

A 41-year-old photographer from North Tyneside has captured the perfect impression of a spooky human face in a giant wave.

Among 4,000 pictures, photographer Ian Sproat came across the shape of a face in a breaking wave at a lighthouse.

He shared the pictures on his Instagram where he wrote, “Could it be the goddess of water Amphitrite, or our beloved late Queen Elizabeth?”

The photographer said that this was not the best picture in terms of composition but he was delighted with it. He said, “I really struggled through lockdown, it hit so hard and I was really stressed with my business.”