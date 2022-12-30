Cough Syrup Manufacturing Stopped At Noida Unit Following Death Reports

New Delhi: All manufacturing activities at Marion Biotech’s Noida unit have been stopped in view of reports of contamination of its cough syrup Dok-1 Max, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Further investigation in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup is going on, he said in a tweet.

“Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing,” Mandaviya said.

The company’s legal representative had said on Thursday that the manufacture of Dok-1 Max has stopped “for now”.

Mandaviya had said Thursday that further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company.

Marion Biotech does not sell Dok-1 Max in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, an Uttar Pradesh government official had said.

Samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises in Noida and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh for testing, Mandaviya had said.