Costa Rica, Milan among winners of Earthshot environmental prize

London: Milan and Costa Rica were among the winners of the Earthshot Prize on Sunday, an environmental award created by Britain’s Prince William, who has criticized world leaders for an uninspiring response to the climate change crisis.

The honours were established to find solutions through new technologies or policies to the planet’s biggest environmental problems, with a winner in each of the five categories receiving 1 million pounds ($1.37 million).

Milan won the “Build a Waste-Free World” award for its food waste hubs, which recover food to give to those most in need, while Costa Rica received the “Protect and Restore Nature” prize for programmes paying citizens to plant trees and restore ecosystems.