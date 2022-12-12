Corruption Case: Maharashtra Ex Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail, Order Put On Hold For 10 days

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was on Monday granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

A single bench of justice M.S. Karnik directed Mr. Deshmukh to be released after furnishing surety of Rs 1 lakh. The order will be effective after 10 days as CBI sought time to appeal against it before the Supreme Court.

Currently, the 74-year-old leader is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

He was jailed last year amid allegations against him by former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh. It was one of the biggest political controversies during the tenure of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of trying to extort money from bar owners in Mumbai through some police officials, including dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze. Arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as prime accused in the Antilia explosives scare, Waze was also connected to murder of Thane based car accessories shop owner Mansukh Hiran.